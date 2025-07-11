Makiyah Wilson’s Killers Sentenced In 2018 DC Courtyard Ambush: Feds

Mark Price, 30, and Antonio Murchison, 31, both members of the violent Wellington Park crew, were sentenced on Friday, July 11, for their roles in the Clay Terrace shooting that claimed Wilson's life and wounded several others.

Price was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Murchison was sentenced to 72 years, according to US Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

The pair were convicted by a jury on Sept. 3, 2024, of:

First-degree murder while armed;

Conspiracy to commit a crime of violence;

Participation in a criminal street gang;

Obstruction of justice;

Multiple counts of assault with intent to kill while armed;

Related firearms offenses.

According to the government’s evidence, on July 16, 2018, Mark Price, Antonio Murchison, and three other individuals, drove to the Clay Terrace neighborhood armed with guns, the DOJ said.

Price, who was driving, briefly stopped to let the others out. The group fired more than 50 rounds into the courtyard “indiscriminately,” according to prosecutors.

Wilson — who was sitting on the front stoop of her home — was hit and killed. Several others were wounded.

Quanisha Ramsuer, 31, who was found guilty of obstruction of justice during the investigation into Makiyah’s murder was also convicted, prosecutors noted.

The case shocked the city in 2018, triggering public outcry, community grief, and a years-long pursuit of justice.

