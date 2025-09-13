Maher Rips Protesters Over DC Trump Dinner: ‘It’s An Insult To Holocaust Victims’

Video of the president going out to dinner in DC went viral — for the wrong reasons — when Trump was met by a rowdy group of protesters who chanted "Free DC! Free Palestine! Trump is the Hitler of our time!"

The "Real Time" host had a pointed reaction to the incident, warning that comparing Trump to Hitler is a means to "justify assassinations."

"People started to gather around him and they were chanting, 'you're the Hitler of our time,'" he said. "And first of all a--holes... he's not Hitler, okay?"

"It's an insult to everybody in the Holocaust, to begin with. Second of all, calling someone Hitler makes it a lot easier to justify things like assassinations."

"Let's put a s--tload of that away, shall we?"

After calling for a stop to the comparisons between the president and Führer, Maher did have a parting shot at Trump.

"I'm not saying he's popular... I mean he went out to dinner there in Washington, DC, and the kitchen had to send out for more spit.

"But he's not Hitler."

