Magic Johnson Teases Another Rebrand For Washington Commanders

With hope springing anew after the group led by Chevy Chase native Josh Harris purchased the team from embattled former owner Dan Snyder, wholesale changes are expected to be coming for the franchise that hasn’t sniffed the Super Bowl in more than three decades.

Among those changes? Possibly a new nickname away from the contentious Commanders, according to minority owner Magic Johnson.

The NBA legend made news following his group’s purchase, refusing to rule out a possible name change during an interview on the TODAY Show that aired on Friday.

“I think everything is on the table, especially after this year," he said. "We’ll see where we are with the name, but I can’t say that right now.”

If they go through with it, it would be the fourth team name is recent memory.

The team has only been known as the Commanders after adopting the name in February 2022 after two seasons being known as the Washington Football Team after years of controversy about their original “Redskins” mascot.

Previous names floated around before the Commanders became official included the "Armada," "Brigade," "Defenders," and "Redhogs."

Johnson said that as training camps are opening and the season is rapidly approaching, nothing is expected this season, but the possibly name swap could happen as soon as the 2024 season.

The Hall of Famer went on to say that the team’s identity will be addressed in the coming year, as well as expected facility upgrades at FedEx Field, if not an entirely new stadium, possibly at the site of RFK Stadium in DC.

