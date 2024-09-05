'Love Is Blind' Season Seven Set In DC To Premiere Next Month On Netflix

On the reality show, "singles try to find a match and fall in love -- without ever seeing each other face-to-face, as emotional connection attempts to conquer physical attraction," according to Netflix.

Now, local residents in the region will have their chance to find their significant other.

"May the pods never close," the streamer posted on social media. "Love is Blind Season 7, set in Washington, DC, is coming OCTOBER 2."

The popular show, which is now in its seventh season, asks potential couples to bond and "date" for 10 days in sound-proof pods, followed by a face-to-face courtship, the creator told Us Weekly.

Then, it is up to the couple to decide if they wish to get engaged or married.

The new season premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

