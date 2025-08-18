The Arlington County Police Department said officers responded shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17, to the 3400 block of Fairfax Drive in the Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood for reports of a shooting.

Inside, officers found 57-year-old Winchester resident Travis Renee Baldwin suffering from a gunshot wound. She was treated and rushed to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

According to investigators, Logan Chrisinger, 27, shot and killed his mother and remained at the scene as police arrived to investigate the reported shooting.

He was taken into custody without incident and charged with:

First-degree murder;

Aggravated malicious wounding;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Baldwin's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death. Chrisinger is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility.

