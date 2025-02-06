Fields, a passenger on American Airlines Flight 5342, was traveling to represent the National Association of Biology Teachers when the plane crashed into a US Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Loved ones describe Fields as a “bright light” whose passion for life science was only matched by her love for family, friends, and her cherished Great Danes.

"Lindsey's infectious smile and boundless love were limitless," organizers of a GoFundMe representing the scholarship wrote. "Lindsey was more than a friend; a confidante, a source of unwavering support and joy - she was a treasure."

Fields was remembered fondly by friends, family, former classmates, and her students.

"She was my biology teacher in 2018-2019. She was a wonderful and highly intelligent teacher," one student wrote. "She was very patient and kind, and cared deeply about her students’ learning and success.

"We developed a friendship when she offered me a job as a biology lab assistant. I saw her as a mentor."

"A biology professor. A mother. My bride from years ago. I’ll never forget how she smiled in the gown I picked for her. My friend," Jillian Forsberg posted on social media.

To honor her legacy, those closest to her have launched the Lindsey Fields Memorial Science Scholarship, which aims to support aspiring scientists in their educational pursuits.

"This scholarship will empower future scientists to pursue their dreams, just as Lindsey inspired us all to chase ours," organizers wrote. "Please join us in keeping her light shining brightly by contributing to this fund."

More than $45,000 has been raised in just four days in a GoFundMe that can be found here.

"From sharing late-night talks about life's big questions to celebrating life's little moments, Lindsey's presence was truly a gift," loved ones said. "Her impact as a teacher, mentor, and friend is immeasurable."

