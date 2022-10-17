Paw-some: Puppy Reunited With Owner After Being Stolen At Gunpoint In DC

It was a happy reunion for a dog owner in Washington, DC as he was reunited with a puppy that was stolen during an armed robbery last week.

On Monday, Oct. 17, the DC Police Department announced that Genesis has been located - though her captors remain at large - and returned to its owner safely.

The wanted suspect broke out a handgun and demanded a 5-month-old pitbull mix from her owner at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the 4500 block of Polk Street, officials say.

As the suspect fled the scene with the puppy, police said that the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it in the direction of the chasing dog owner, ending the pursuit.

No injuries were reported. The suspect has not been identified or apprehended.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

