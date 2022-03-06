Contact Us
Lifestyle

BTS, H.E.R. Spotted At Arlington Bowlero: Report

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
South Korean boy band BTS at the 2018 MelOn Music Awards on 1 December 2018
South Korean boy band BTS at the 2018 MelOn Music Awards on 1 December 2018 Photo Credit: TenAsia/Wikipedia Commons

A South Korean boy band and a Grammy Award-winning musician walked into a bar – well an arcade more rather – so they could 'Slide' into a ‘Dynamite’ time together in Virginia. 

R&B singer H.E.R. posted a video on Instagram tagging BTS members Jung Kook and Jung Hoseok while they were playing arcade games on Thursday, June 2. 

The video was reportedly taken inside the Bowlero, located at 320 23rd Street S. in Crystal City, in Arlington, ARLnow reports.

The seven-member group was popping around the area while visiting the White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes with President Joe Biden, the Washingtonian reports

Members of the groups were also spotted at the Topgolf and iFLY in Ashburn in Loudoun County as well as various restaurants in Washington DC, the burn reports

Meanwhile, H.E.R. was in the area for her opening performance at Wednesday night's Coldplay concert at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Md. 

Guess it's safe to say that even the biggest of stars can relax in the simplest of ways. 

