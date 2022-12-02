Actors, Actresses Wanted For Paid Commercial Shoot In DMV Area

A production company is casting a family for a CTIA commercial that is set to shoot in early January in the DMV area, according to an advertisement on a casting website.

The production company posted the ad to Backstage, looking to cast a family of four for a comedy sketch to promote the cellular brand and increase in cellular technology over the years.

The company is seeking a man and a woman between 30 and 60-years-old to be cast as parents, as well as two children, a boy and a girl, to complete the family.

Actors and actresses interested in the role are asked to have the ability to speak confidently and exude positivity.

Pay will range from a $750-1,000 flat rate for around 10 hours of work.

Those interested in applying for the family roles can click here.

