Leroy McGill Arrested After Police Pursuit Across I-66 In VA

A man accused of shoplifting and giving police a fake name led officers on a wild chase that started on a Metro train, continued down the tracks, and ended with him dashing across I-66 before he was finally taken into custody in Arlington, authorities said.

Leroy McGill, 41, who has no fixed address, was arrested after a chaotic pursuit on Friday, Feb. 7, that involved Metro stations, train tracks, and a highway foot chase, according to Arlington County Police.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., patrol officers were flagged down for a disorderly conduct report in the 900 block of North Nelson Street.

Investigators say McGill entered a business, consumed merchandise, and walked out without paying, then when officers found him outside and detained him, he gave a false name and suddenly took off running.

McGill rushed into the Virginia Square Metro Station, hopped on a westbound train, and managed to slip away. Officers issued a BOLO, and Metro Police spotted him at East Falls Church Metro Station, though he was not done running.

When officers ordered him to stop, McGill instead jumped onto the train tracks and fled on foot, running dangerously across I-66 to evade capture.

Police caught up to him in the 1800 block of North Quintana Street, where he struggled with officers before being arrested. While being checked by medics, he tried to assault an Arlington County Fire Department Medic, authorities said.

McGill was charged with:

  • Assault on fire/EMT;
  • Shoplifting;
  • Trespassing on a railroad track;
  • Obstruction of justice;
  • Giving false identity to a law enforcement officer.

He is being held without bond.

