Knife-Wielding Suspect Fatally Shot By Police At Rosslyn Metro Station (Updated)

A tense encounter at the Rosslyn Metro Station ended in tragedy when Arlington police officer shot and killed a knife-wielding suspect during a violent altercation Tuesday afternoon.

Rosslyn Metro station in Arlington

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Ben Schumin
Zak Failla
It all started around 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 10, when officers responded to a call about a suspicious man inside a business on the 1500 block of Wilson Boulevard. 

The man reportedly struck up a conversation with employees before pulling out a knife from his pocket and then walking out, police said.

Two officers tracked down someone matching the suspect’s description on the top floor of the Metro station, at which point things took a turn.

During the officers' attempt to detain him, the man pulled out a knife, triggering a physical struggle, according to the Arlington County Police Department. 

One of the officers fired their gun, hitting the suspect, police said. Despite officers providing life-saving aid, the man was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

His name has not yet been released as of Wednesday, Dec. 11, pending notification of his family.

A knife was recovered at the scene, and both officers involved were hospitalized — one for non-life-threatening injuries and the other for a medical evaluation. 

Both have since been released.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave while the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigates. The case will ultimately be reviewed by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

It remains under investigation.

