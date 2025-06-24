Knife-Wielding Man Stabs DC Cop In Head During CVS Theft Bust: MPD

At approximately 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24, officers responded to a theft in progress at a store in the 2000 block of 8th Street NW, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Officers attempted to stop the suspect nearby in the 600 block of Florida Avenue NW, when the man became combative and assaulted one of the officers, MPD said.

Another officer deployed OC spray to try and subdue the suspect. Police say the man then pulled out a knife and swung it at the officer he had assaulted, causing a laceration to the officer’s forehead.

“We can confirm that a 3D officer was stabbed in the head today in the 600 block of Florida Ave NW when he and other officers attempted to stop a suspect of theft from CVS,” the DC Police Union said on X.

“Injuries are (non-life-threatening), however, laceration to his head is severe. Suspect arrested and charged.”

MPD said additional officers at the scene ordered the suspect to drop the knife, and he complied.

The injured officer was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to MPD and a separate X post from the DC Police Department.

The suspect, identified as Ian Andre Zephryin, 45, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with:

Assault with intent to kill;

Felony assault on a police officer;

Second-degree theft;

Resisting arrest.

“We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to our injured officer,” said Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith,

“and I want to thank the officers who took this suspect into custody and rushed to the aid of their injured colleague. This incident highlights the dangers our officers face every day as they work to keep our city safe.”

