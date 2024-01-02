Knife-Wielding Man Grabbed At Officer's Holster While Resisting Arrest In Arlington: Police

Officers from the Arlington Police Department were called to Fairfax Drive near North George Mason Drive over the weekend to investigate a report of a suspicious man who had approached a woman while brandishing a knife.

According to officials, Manassas resident Alexis Zapata, 31, ran towards a woman's car with the weapon, prompting her to drive away and call the police to the 4800 block of Fairfax Drive, where officers attempted to arrest Zapata, though he had other ideas.

Zapata refused to listen to the officers' commands after providing them with a false ID, and then actively resisted arrest, during which he kicked an officer in the chest and attempted to grab the holster of one of their weapons.

Investigators were later able to positively ID Zapata, who was also found to be in possession of knives at the time he was apprehended.

Zapata was arrested and charged with:

Assault and battery;

Assault on police;

Attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer of their firearm;

Identity theft;

Obstruction of justice.

No information about his next court appearance has been announced.

