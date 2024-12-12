Knife-Wielding Fare Jumper Assaults Officers During Pentagon City Metro Arrest, Police Say

On Wednesday afternoon, Arlington resident Vincent Trice, 45, was spotted by an officer working a crime prevention detail at the station as he attempted to evade paying for a fare, authorities said.

Officers stopped Vincent Trice, 45, of Arlington, shortly after 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 11 for alleged fare evasion in the 1200 block of S. Hayes Street, according to the Arlington Police Department.

When approached, Trice began acting disorderly and displayed a knife in his waistband, police said. Officers attempted to detain him, but Trice resisted commands, leading to a struggle that required additional officers to intervene.

After being taken into custody, Trice kicked and spat on three officers, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

A search during the investigation led officers to recover a knife and suspected Schedule I/II controlled substances, police said.

Trice was arrested and charged with:

Three counts of assault on police;

Two counts of possession of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance;

Obstruction of justice;

Fare evasion.

Anyone with information about the incident is has been asked to contact Arlington police investigators.

