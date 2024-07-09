Mostly Cloudy 98°

Kentrell Flowers Shot By US Marshals Outside Judge's DC Home

US Marshals shot a suspected carjacking suspect outside Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor's Northwest DC home over the weekend, according to officials.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons via Oyez.org
The gun recovered following the shooting.

 Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department
Zak Failla
An investigation was launched by the Metropolitan Police Department's Internal Affairs Bureau following a shooting that was reported at around 1:15 a.m. on Friday, July 5 involving 18-year-old Kentrell Flowers.

According to police, Deputy US Marshals were parked in the 2100 block of 11th Street NW in separate vehicles.

It is alleged that Flowers, armed with a handgun, approached one of their vehicles in an attempt to carjack him, prompting the Marshal to draw his weapon and fire several shots at him.

The second Marshal also responded and fired shots. 

Flowers was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries following the incident. Neither Marshal was injured.

It was later determined that the incident was near Sotomayor's DC condo, according to multiple reports. It was unclear whether or not the judge was home at the time of the incident.

Flowers was charged with armed carjacking, carrying a pistol without a license, and possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device.

