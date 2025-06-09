Kazon King Cassion, 25, who has no fixed address, was arrested on Sunday, June 8, after a stolen car investigation turned into a pursuit that ended in neighboring Charles County, investigators said Monday.

Deputies were investigating a commercial burglary in Lexington Park when they spotted a suspicious vehicle near Old Horse Landing Road and Mount Zion Church Road in Mechanicsville, according to the sheriff’s office.

When they attempted a stop, Cassion refused to pull over, sparking a pursuit into Charles County. Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office deployed stop sticks near Maryland Route 488, blowing out the car’s tires and ending the chase.

Cassion was taken into custody without incident by St. Mary’s County deputies.

A database check revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen from Washington, DC, police said.

Cassion was charged with 17 offenses, including:

Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle;

Theft of $1,500 to under $25,000;

Reckless driving;

Related traffic violations.

He is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no-bond status.

