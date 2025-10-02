Judge Rejects Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Asylum Bid As Removal Order Stands In Maryland

The Salvadoran faced immediate deportation to Uganda — a country he has no ties to — his lawyers noted.

However, the judge reportedly found 'insufficient evidence" to suggest the Trump administration planned to send him there, according to the Washington Post.

On Wednesday, Homeland Security officials boasted that, "with today’s ruling Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s final order of removal stands."

"This MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, domestic abuser, and child predator will never be loose on American streets," they wrote.

The New York Post reported that in Homeland Security's initial order to deport him to Uganda used the word "may," which he said is "permissive" in his opinion.

"(It) indicates to the Court that in sending this notification to Respondent’s counsel, the Department sought to convey that it reserved the right to remove him to Uganda, not necessarily that it intended to do so, that it had decided to do so, or that it would do so imminently.”

Abrego Garcia has lived with his family in Maryland for years, but illegally entered the country from El Salvador. He has sought asylum and a judge previously ruled he could not be sent to El Salvador, because he faced possible danger.

Earlier this year, he was mistakenly deported to a notorious El Salvador prison, setting off a political firestorm and several controversies.

He now has 30 days to appeal to the Board of Immigration Appeals.

Abrego Garcia still faces criminal charges in Tennessee that are linked to a 2022 traffic stop. It is unclear where the Trump administration may try to send him.

"His lawyers tried to fight his removal from the US, but one thing is certain, this Salvadoran man is not going to be able to remain in our country," Homeland Security posted. "He will never be allowed to prey on innocent Americans again."

