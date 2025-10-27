The chaos unfolded around 6:52 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Ballston-MU Metro Station in the 4200 block of Fairfax Drive in Arlington, according to the police department.

Officers were dispatched after reports of a “disorderly individual throwing items at people” inside the station.

A lookout was broadcast, and an officer soon spotted the suspect — identified as Joseph Powell, 32, of no fixed address — holding a boxcutter and “making threatening statements,” a spokesperson for the Arlington Police Department said.

When the officer ordered Powell to drop the weapon, he refused.

“The officer deployed their Taser,” police said, and with backup arriving, Powell was taken into custody.

Even after being restrained, police said, Powell “remained non-compliant” and kicked an Arlington County Police officer.

The boxcutter was recovered at the scene.

After being evaluated by medics, Powell was arrested and charged with assault on police and obstruction of justice.

Metro Transit Police have taken over the investigation into the incidents that happened inside the rail system.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.