A beloved 19-year-old from Northeast DC, identified as Zephaniah Wright, was fatally shot on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, during a burst of gunfire in the Petworth neighborhood, according to Metropolitan Police.

Authorities now say an 18-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged in what relatives believe was a tragic case of mistaken identity.

Wright was one of three people shot shortly after 9 p.m. on April 29.

Fourth District officers responded to the 800 block of Taylor Street and the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue NW after gunfire rang out, officials said.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds on Georgia Avenue. A third victim—a man —made his own way to a hospital after being hit on Taylor Street, police said.

DC Fire and EMS rushed the wounded to area hospitals. The adult man shot alongside Wright later died. The teen was seriously hurt.

Wright, despite efforts to save him, did not survive.

On Thursday, June 19, members of MPD’s Third District Crime Suppression Team arrested 18-year-old Jose Hernandez of Northwest DC. He was charged with first-degree murder while armed (premeditated), police announced Friday.

Wright’s family says the teen was never meant to be caught in the crossfire.

“His life was cut too short,” a loved one wrote in a tribute. “It was stated that he was not the intended target of the culprits.”

Police have not said what led to the shooting or confirmed whether Wright was indeed the unintended victim.

The investigation remains active.

