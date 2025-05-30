Jonathon Brown-Murphy, 44, of Upper Marlboro, is heading back behind bars after launching into a wild two-day bank robbery spree across Maryland and DC, authorities announced.

The previously convicted felon, already with two robbery sentences under his belt, tried to rob or successfully robbed six banks in May 2022 using threatening notes — including messages like "Give Me The Money Don’t Get Killed!!" — that sent terrified tellers scrambling for cash.

Brown-Murphy started the spree on May 23, 2022, and within two hours had hit five banks, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

He covered his face and changed clothes between each hit to avoid detection.

At a Truist Bank in Temple Hills that morning, Brown-Murphy passed a note that read, "Give me the money or I will kill you." The teller didn’t hand over any cash, so he walked out.

Less than an hour later at Capital One on Alabama Avenue SE, he passed a similar note and even lifted his shirt as if to show a weapon.

The teller, fearing she’d be shot, handed over the money.

Two days later, he tried again at Wells Fargo in District Heights, but an employee saw the note and triggered the alarm.

Brown-Murphy fled empty-handed, jumped into a black Cadillac, and took off — straight into a police chase with Prince George’s County Police.

After ditching the car in Suitland, Brown-Murphy tried to run.

Officers caught him wearing the same hat and glasses from the surveillance footage. Inside the car, they found more of his disguises.

Brown-Murphy pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery in July 2023 and has now been sentenced to 63 months in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release.

He’s been held since his arrest in August 2022.

