John Callis pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree assault after being arrested and charged for an assault during a postgame attack after the Ravens-Commanders game, the state's attorney's office announced.

Callis, 24, was indicted last year after his now-infamous attack of multiple fans that was caught on camera and swiftly went viral, leading to a host of charges after he surrendered to police.

On Monday, Feb. 3, Baltimore County State's Attorney Ivan Bates announced that Callis' guilty plea, calling the incident "abhorrent."

"After having spent 105 days in jail, ensuring that justice has been served for the victims and reaffirming our commitment to holding all offenders accountable.

"The behavior we saw in the video evidence in this case was abhorrent," he continued. "There is never a scenario in which violence is acceptable in our city."

The Ravens topped the Commanders 30-23 in a hotly contested game on Sunday, Oct. 13, but it was happened after the game that made more headlines when Callis, sporting a Lamar Jackson jersey, targeted some fans of the opposing team in an unprovoked attack.

An Instagram video posted by a user that was picked up by multiple outlets went viral showing Callis accosting the opposing fans outside an area bar.

The person shooting the video can be seen shouting "DO WE HAVE A STRAGGLER?" as the pair approached two people wearing Commanders' jerseys and goading them.

In the video, which has now been viewed millions of times, Callis can be seen kicking one person before throwing a right hook that knocked him out, then tossing another to the ground.

"The incident is a shameful depiction of our fans and does not represent the camaraderie and sportsmanship with typically display as Baltimoreans," Bates previously said. "We are proceeding with this case with the seriousness it deserves.

"Repeat offenders cannot create chaos and violence unchecked on our streets."

Much to the crowd's delight, the man then flexed while shouting "I don't lose."

The cameraman and Callis then high-fived.

"Today's outcome clearly conveys that my not tolerate hate-filled acts," Bates continued.

"We hope this resolution provides them with a sense of justice and closure."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.