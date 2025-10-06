Police said officers from the Fifth District responded to the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE around 7:20 p.m. on Oct. 3, after receiving a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Durbin unconscious and not breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound.

DC Fire and EMS responded. After finding no signs consistent with life, Durbin was pronounced dead at the scene, MPD said.

The 17-year-old, identified by police as Jermaine Durbin of Northeast, DC, was the victim in the department’s latest homicide investigation.

Detectives are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

A GoFundMe created by Jermaine’s grandmother, Zenobia, is helping raise money so her daughter, Carlena Durbin, can give her son a proper funeral.

“My name is Zenobia,” she wrote. “I’m raising money for my daughter, Carlena Durbin, so she is able to have a Funeral Service for her son Jermaine.”

As of Monday, the campaign — titled “Funeral Cost for Jermaine Durbin” — had raised $235 of its $5,000 goal from three donations.

A family friend, Daniel Washington, also shared the fundraiser link on social media, writing that it was “for the teenager that was killed at Rhode Island Avenue station on Friday night.”

Heartbroken relatives flooded social media with tributes for Jermaine, expressing disbelief and anguish.

“I’m so lost,” the post read. “I’m so sorry this happened to you... I swear I do... this definitely not right at all. I’m so hurt for my nieces and nephews. RIP Jermaine. I love you so much.”

Another family member wrote, “Dagg!!!!! Jaydee, imma miss you nephew. Big nephew Jermaine Durbin. #Jaydee.”

Police said the investigation remains open and active as detectives work to identify the shooter.

The GoFundMe can be found here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.