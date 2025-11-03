Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the 1400 block of L Street Southeast on May 8, 2024, for reports of an unconscious child.

When officers arrived, they found 3-year-old Zy’Onne Forney unresponsive.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead after life-saving measures failed.

The DC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later ruled the death a homicide.

On Monday, Nov. 3, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested James Crawley, 31, of Southeast DC.

Crawley was transported to MPD’s Homicide Branch, where he was charged with first-degree murder — felony murder — and cruelty to children, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant.

Detectives confirmed the offense was domestic in nature.

The investigation remains ongoing.

