Jalen Hurts Skips Eagles' White House Visit After Super Bowl LIX Win

Quarterback Jalen Hurts opted out of the trip to Washington, DC, after previously being vague about whether or not he planned to make an appearance.

The White House later confirmed that Hurts would not be in attendance, citing "schedule conflicts," with him and other players to an NBC correspondent.

Hurts, who was the MVP of the Big Game, was previously asked about making a White House visit, and wavered without giving a straight answer and moved on in the interview.

The quarterback's decision comes after star running back Saquon Barkley was spotted golfing with Trump in New Jersey over the weekend, which drew some consternation for some fans.

"Some people are really upset cause I played (golf) and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT," he posted on Monday morning. "Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand.

"Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have (an) amazing day."

The Eagles' 2018 White House visit was equally controversial after their Super Bowl win that year, with Trump canceling it entirely as he feuded with the NFL over players kneeling during the national anthem.

"We just felt this is a time honored tradition being invited to the White House," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie previously said to Pro Football Talk. "So there was no reticence whatsoever.

"To be celebrated at the White House is a good thing. There were special circumstances (in 2018) that were very different, and so this was kind of an obvious choice and look forward to it." "

