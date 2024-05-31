Jaleil Jones, now 19, of Northwest DC, has been charged in an indictment for his alleged role in the death of Robert Lavender, the manager of the BGR "Burgers Grilled Right" restaurant last summer not far from the Catholic University of America.

Lavender, 44, was identified by the Metropolitan Police Department last year as the man who was shot in the 600 block of Monroe Street NE near 7th Street NE and later died after being rushed to an area hospital on Monday, July 17, 2023.

"This occurred just a few steps away from his place of work, Burgers Grilled Right in the Brookland neighborhood," Lavender's wife said.

"My husband was known to bring a smile to the faces he came across and loved working within that community."

According to court documents, Jones and a second person came across Lavender on a bench in the 600 block of Monroe Street NE while he was waiting for a ride home.

It is alleged that Jones and the second man then conspired to rob Lavender, and in the course of the robbery, the former shot the restaurant employee in the head.

"As the manager, he ensured that every person felt love and enjoyed their time in the establishment," Lenann Lavender added.

"As a husband, he was the provider and foundation of our home and as a father and grandfather, he was one of the most loving and supportive individuals."

That shooting came weeks after Kentucky resident Maxwell Emerson was killed on campus. Another incident was also reported on Thursday, July 13, 2023, involving a recent Catholic University graduate that was left with "serious, non-life-threatening injuries."

"The increase in violent crime near our campus is a critical issue that requires serious attention, especially on the perimeter of our campus," school officials said at the time, noting that they're calling for emergency meetings with the Metropolitan Police Department "to address the serious concerns we have about the crime that has occurred just footsteps away from our campus."

Jones was charged with first-degree murder while armed, robbery, and two counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

