Ivan Fontana, 37, is facing multiple charges after he was arrested for exposing himself to two women — and in one case, touching the victim inappropriately while children watched, according to the Arlington County Police Department.

The first incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 31, in the area of Clarendon Boulevard and Washington Boulevard. A woman told police she saw a man expose himself before fleeing the scene.

Officers searched the area but did not find the Arlington resident at that time.

Roughly two hours later, at 4:46 p.m., officers were dispatched again — this time to the area of North George Mason Drive and Washington Boulevard, where another woman reported the same man had exposed himself and then touched her inappropriately, police said.

The second victim was walking with two children at the time.

Officers canvassed the area and located a man matching the suspect’s description near 18th Street North and Washington Boulevard. Fontana was taken into custody without incident.

During the investigation, detectives determined the suspect was the same individual from both incidents.

Fontana was arrested without incident and charged with:

Indecent exposure;

Sexual battery;

Indecent liberties with a child.

The investigation remains active, and police are asking anyone with additional information to contact the Arlington County Police Department.

