Now, investigators in Arlington are trying to track down additional victims.

Ivan Fontana, 37, is accused of exposing himself and sexually assaulting a woman in the Clarendon and Ballston areas on the same day, according to the Arlington Police Department.

The first incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 31, near Clarendon Boulevard and Washington Boulevard.

Police say a woman was walking in the area when Fontana allegedly exposed himself and ran off.

About two hours later, at 4:46 p.m., a second woman and two children were near North George Mason Drive and Washington Boulevard when police say Fontana exposed himself again and inappropriately touched the woman before fleeing.

Responding officers canvassed the area and arrested Fontana nearby on 18th Street North.

Fontana was initially charged with two counts of indecent exposure, sexual battery, and indecent liberties with a child.

On June 4, police received a late report for an additional exposure that occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m. on May 31 in the 1000 block of N. Quincy Street in which the suspect exposed himself to a third woman.

He was hit with a third indecent exposure charge, police said.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect may be involved in other unreported cases,” Arlington Police said. “Anyone with information is urged to contact the Special Victims Unit.”

Anyone who may have been targeted by Fontana can call (703) 228-4183.

