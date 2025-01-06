'It's A Good Day:' President Biden Signs Bill Granting DC Control Of RFK Stadium Site

Under the bill, the District will have a 99-year lease at the site, allowing for retail, housing, and recreational developments, though it wasn't alway smooth sailing for lawmakers.

"This moment is the result of years of tireless and strategic advocacy, extraordinary collaboration, and bipartisan leadership," DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

"We extend our gratitude to President Biden, Rep. James Comer, and Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton for their crucial support in ensuring this bill’s success."

In late December, the bill surprisingly and unexpectedly passed the Senate, and needed only Bidden's signature to make it official, transferring the location from the National Park Service to the District of Columbia.

"It is a good day for DC when we finally have control of our own destiny at the RFK campus," Bowser said.

"We are ready and optimistic about unlocking the full potential of this space, and with more than 170 acres of land we can do it all – deliver housing, economic opportunity, green space, recreation, sports, and more."

