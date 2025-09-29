In late September, the boy suffered the attack, his family said, then slipped into cardiac arrest before passing away following a lengthy stay in the hospital.

According to the family, after further testing, doctors determined Puryear had no brain activity, and he was later declared brain dead.

“My baby has transitioned. Isaiah is now with his angels and the Lord. I love you so much, Isaiah Jayden Puryear, you will always be in mommy’s heart,” his mother, Shakeya DeGraff, wrote in a heartbreaking Facebook post.

"This is so devastating. A mother’s worst nightmare is burying her child and my baby did not deserve this please help anything is appreciated even if you just share."

Loved ones described Puryear as “a bright, loving child whose smile lit up every room.” His passing has left the family “devastated, both emotionally and financially,” according to a GoFundMe launched to offset medical bills, funeral costs, and time away from work to grieve.

"We are asking for your support to ease this heavy burden," organizers wrote. "Any donation, no matter the size, will help Isaiah’s family during this painful time."

More than $1,000 has been raised for the family as of Monday, Sept. 29.

"If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this page to help spread the word," organizers added.

"Thank you for standing with Isaiah’s loved ones as they navigate this profound loss."

