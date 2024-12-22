IRS Sending Special Payments To 1M Americans: Here's What To Know

These payments aim to assist eligible individuals who missed claiming the credit, which provides up to $1,400 per person for those who didn’t receive the full amount of their Economic Impact Payments (EIPs).

Who Will Receive Payments?

Eligible taxpayers include those who filed a 2021 tax return but either left the Recovery Rebate Credit field blank or entered $0 despite qualifying.

Payments will be automatically deposited into the bank account listed on the taxpayer’s 2023 tax return or mailed to the address on file.

No action is needed from taxpayers, and they will also receive a notification letter.

The IRS estimates payments will total $2.4 billion and reach recipients by late January 2025.

Filing Deadline for Non-Filers

Taxpayers who haven’t filed their 2021 tax return still have time to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit.

To be eligible, they must file by April 15, 2025, even if they had minimal or no income.

Filing may also make them eligible for other refunds or credits.

Important Notes

Payments do not count as income when determining eligibility for federal benefits such as SSI, SNAP, or WIC.

Additional information on calculating or claiming the Recovery Rebate Credit is available on the IRS website.

This initiative underscores the IRS’s ongoing efforts to ensure taxpayers receive the credits and refunds they’re entitled to, with reminders about other available credits, including the Earned Income Tax Credit, as the 2025 tax season approaches.

For questions regarding eligibility and how the payment was calculated, see 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit Questions and Answers on the IRS website.

