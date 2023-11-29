Inmate Behind Bars Accused Of Murdering 32-Year-Old Man In Southeast DC: MPD

Southeast DC resident Derrico Johnson, 19, has been charged with first-degree murder while armed in connection to the fatal double shooting that left 32-year-old Clayton Marshall dead early last year.

Police say that before 12:30 p.m. on April 12, 2022, officers were called to the 2200 block of Savannah Street SE, where they found Marshall suffering from a series of gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died, while a second victim was taken to a different hospital for treatment of his own injuries sustained in the shooting.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Johnson has been connected to other crimes, including a reported violation earlier this year in Southeast DC.

