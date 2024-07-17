Infant Reported 'Critically Missing,' Last Seen With 27-Year-Old Man In Northwest DC

An alert was issued by the agency as they seek the public's assistance in locating 5-month-old Rajah Leonard, who was last seen around noon in the 6000 block of 16th Street NW and is believed to be accompanied by 27-year-old Ramon Leonard.

The child was described as being around 26-inches tall, weighing 16 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, last seen in white onesie pajamas with dinosaurs. The man was last seen wearing a white tank top and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding the Leonards' whereabouts has been asked to contact the MPD's Youth and Family Services Division by calling (202) 727-9099.

