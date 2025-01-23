Idrissa Fall, 37, was found guilty by a jury following a trial in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

Specifically, he was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder while armed, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from an early morning incident in July 2021, when Fall fatally shot 33-year-old Dara Northern outside her home in the 6100 block of 4th Street, NW, officials said.

According to prosecutors, Northern was heading out for a night on the town with her best friend when Fall, her ex-boyfriend, confronted her.

Northern had recently ended their relationship and kicked Fall out of her home, they noted. As she climbed into the passenger seat of her friend’s car, Fall reached for his waistband and shot her in the head, resulting in an injury to her right eye, before fleeing the scene.

Northern was rushed to the hospital but was declared brain dead later that day. Fall was arrested for the murder on Aug. 2, 2021, and has remained in custody since his arrest.

When he is sentenced in March, Fall faces life in prison.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.