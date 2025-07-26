Partly Cloudy 87°

I-695 Shut Down After Rollover Crash Ejects Driver In DMV, Police Say (Developing)

A man was thrown from his vehicle in a violent rollover crash on I-695 in DC — then flown to a trauma center by helicopter, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: DC Fire and Rescue
 Photo Credit: DC Fire and Rescue
Zak Failla
A serious crash shut down the westbound lanes I-695  Saturday morning after a man was ejected from his vehicle and critically injured, according to DC Fire and EMS.

The crash happened just before 10:20 a.m. on July 26 near Exit 2/M Street SE, fire officials said.

One man was ejected during the rollover and was airlifted by US Park Police Eagle 1 to a local trauma center, DC Fire and EMS confirmed.

“All lanes of 695 WB are blocked,” the department said in an update. “Please seek alternate routes.”

At 10:54 a.m., DC Police said Major Crash detectives were on the scene and had closed access to westbound I-695 from both directions of I-295.

They urged drivers to use the 11th Street Bridge or Frederick Douglass Bridge instead.

As of midday, all westbound lanes remained closed, and the victim’s condition had not been updated.

