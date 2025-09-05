Hundreds Arrested In Immigration Raid At Hyundai Facility In Georgia

The raid happened at the HL-GA Battery Company facility in Ellabell, a community about 30 miles west of Savannah, on Thursday, Sept. 4. The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Georgia announced the operation in a news release on Friday, Sept. 5.

More than 400 agents, led by Homeland Security Investigations, raided the 3,000-acre site, halting construction on a facility that's a joint venture for Hyundai Motor Group and battery maker LG Energy Solution. The Department of Justice said agents detained more than 475 people who the federal government claims are undocumented workers.

US Attorney Margaret Heap, who was appointed by the Trump administration in mid-August, said the raid was a "significant undertaking with substantial results."

"The goal of this operation is to reduce illegal employment and prevent employers from gaining an unfair advantage by hiring unauthorized workers," said Heap. "Another goal is to protect unauthorized workers from exploitation."

About 300 of the people detained are South Korean nationals, Reuters reported. Hyundai is based in South Korea and has created about 250,000 jobs in the US, according to the automaker's website.

South Korea's foreign ministry confirmed that "many of our nationals" were detained and said it was concerned about the raid.

"The economic activities of our companies investing in the United States and the interests of our citizens must not be unduly violated during the course of US law enforcement," ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong said in a statement to The Guardian.

A social media video showed workers in safety vests lined up as a masked man with an HSI tactical vest said agents had a search warrant for the site, the Associated Press reported.

"We need construction to cease immediately," the man said. "We need all work to end on the site right now."

The raid is the latest example of a high-profile raid under President Donald Trump's widespread crackdown on immigration. Critics have said Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with other federal agencies, have been weaponized to target nonwhite people, regardless of their legal residency status or if they have a criminal record.

According to the Pew Research Center, the US labor force lost more than 1.2 million immigrants in the first seven months of 2025. The preliminary Census Bureau data accounts for legal residents and undocumented migrants.

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America is one of the largest economic development projects in Georgia's history, employing about 1,200 people. Hyundai began manufacturing electric vehicles at the $7.6 billion plant in October 2024.

A plant spokesperson said the raid didn't affect production at the campus's EV factory.

