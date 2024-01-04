Human Remains Found In Southwest DC Trash Can, Police Say

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, officers were called to the 1400 block of Canal Street SW, where there was a report of human remains that had been found.

Officials say that they found an adult man inside of a trash can, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that the manner of death was a homicide.

The victim has not been identified, pending notification of his family. No details about the homicide have been released by the police.

It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the victim or events leading up to its discovery has been asked to contact the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting a tip to 50411.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice or updates.

