Human Remains Found In Southwest DC Trash Can, Police Say

An autopsy determined that the body found in a trashcan in Southwest DC was the victim of a homicide, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police are investigating in DC after a body was found inside a trash can.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, officers were called to the 1400 block of Canal Street SW, where there was a report of human remains that had been found.

Officials say that they found an adult man inside of a trash can, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that the manner of death was a homicide.

The victim has not been identified, pending notification of his family. No details about the homicide have been released by the police.

It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the victim or events leading up to its discovery has been asked to contact the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting a tip to 50411.

