Human Remains Found In Southeast DC Trash Can, Police Say

A probe has been launched by the Metropolitan Police Department after an unidentified body was found shot to death in a Southeast DC trash can, authorities say.

<p>Washington Metropolitan Police Dept.</p>

Earlier this week, officials confirmed that the unidentified man was found in the 1800 block of Fairlawn Avenue SE suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The grisly discovery was made shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30.

Following an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, it was determined that the man's cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and it was ruled a homicide.

No additional information was provided by investigators.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information.

