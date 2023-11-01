Human Remains Found In Southeast DC Trash Can, Police Say

Earlier this week, officials confirmed that the unidentified man was found in the 1800 block of Fairlawn Avenue SE suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The grisly discovery was made shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30.

Following an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, it was determined that the man's cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and it was ruled a homicide.

No additional information was provided by investigators.

