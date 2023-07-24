'Hot As Hell': AC Outage Has Arlington Moviegoers Sweltering Through 'Barbenheimer'

The air conditioning at Regal Ballston Quarter is out, making for a sweltering experience.

"Warning: As of Thursday aka the release of Barbenheimer madness, the air conditioning was nonfunctional at the Ballston theater," one Yelper said.

"We checked out the theater, and it felt like 85 degrees in there. We waited 15 minutes in line at concessions for a manager to process our refund. When I told a friend about our experience, she said she went there for a movie a month ago, and the AC wasn't working then either. (!) It seems wrong for this location to continue selling tickets when their facilities are in need of serious repair."

It wasn't immediately clear how long the AC had been broken, however, one Google reviewer titled their review from early July "Come at your own risk."

"Worst cinema experience.. came here and it says the AC broke down," the review reads. "Hot as hell. Says they can do refund but they can’t refund back to the credit card you paid online- you need an ACTUAL card present and I just travelled for an hour to this place with apple pay with me. They said then they can’t do refund.. A bad day. Suffering the heat in the auditorium."

"The workers were nice but it cannot be stressed enough that there is no AC," another Google reviewer writes. "The conditions really did feel dangerous to be in for the length of a movie. "My wife and I were still trying to cool down an hour after it ended. Either these negative reviews will force a fix or force them to shut down, but it has to be one of the two."

Daily Voice's phone call placed Monday evening, July 24 was not answered.

Regal Cinemas is owned by Cineworld, which last week was cleared to exit bankruptcy — relieving itself from $4.5 billion of debt, Yahoo Finance reports.

According to the "New York Times," both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" brought in a combined $235.5 million in the US and Canada over the weekend.

