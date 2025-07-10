That’s how Tamika Butler, the aunt and legal guardian of 3-year-old Honesty Cheadle, described the pain her family is feeling after the toddler was struck and killed by a stray bullet in Southeast DC.

On Saturday, July 5, Cheadle was sitting in a car with family members on 22nd Street SE when a gunman opened fire.

The child was struck in the head. She was rushed to the hospital, where she clung to life for two days before dying on Monday, July 7 at 4:53 p.m., according to police and her family.

The Metropolitan Police Department has named 23-year-old Charles Rucker as the suspect. He is currently wanted in connection with the homicide.

“Honesty was only 3 years old — full of light, personality, and so much promise,” Butler wrote on a GoFundMe page launched to help with funeral and burial expenses. “She was innocent and deserved a lifetime of love, joy, and safety.”

Butler said the family "was not prepared for this — emotionally or financially — and are now rallying the community as they face "the painful responsibility of laying our baby girl to rest without any insurance in place."

“We are asking for your help to give Honesty the peaceful, beautiful (homecoming) service she truly deserves," Butler said.

"Our goal is to raise $10,000 to cover funeral and burial costs, flowers, and all necessary arrangements," she added. "Every donation, no matter the amount, helps bring us closer to giving her the farewell she deserves.”

Cheadle was described as a "beautiful, adorable, lovable child," by Eva Fletcher, one of the girl's former teachers who described herself as her "daycare grandma."

"I, myself personally as her daycare grandma (am) speechless and very, very heart broken at this moment," she wrote in a tribute on social media. "Honesty was my morning sunshine each day she arrive at the center with her mom or dad, sometimes her brother would pick her up too.

"She was so tiny build but love circle time songs and dancing."

Butler encouraged those unable to donate to share the GoFundMe and keep their family in their prayers.

The GoFundMe can be found here.

"If you are unable to donate, please share this page and keep Honesty and our family in your prayers," Butler said.

“Thank you for your support, compassion, and love during this heartbreaking time,” she added. “Rest in paradise, sweet Honesty. You will never be forgotten.”

