Homes Condemned, Animals Rescued After Tree Toppled Onto Houses In Southeast DC (Photos)

According to a DC Fire and EMS Department spokesperson, the tree fell before 3 p.m. on Feb. 13, and three semi-detached houses were deemed condemned by the Department of Buildings.

Six adults were displaced, along with a dog, and three Bobwhtie quails the homeowner has been raising since birth, officials say.

All occupants in the homes were able to evacuate safely, and there were no injuries reported. The Red Cross is now assisting the displaced residents to find temporary housing for three people and their animals.

