Mostly Cloudy 46°

SHARE

Homes Condemned, Animals Rescued After Tree Toppled Onto Houses In Southeast DC (Photos)

Several families in Southeast DC got a scare on Tuesday afternoon when a tree toppled onto three homes, leaving some displaced and first responders tasked with rescuing several animals.

The site of the incident in DC.

The site of the incident in DC.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@dcfireems
The site of the incident in DC.

The site of the incident in DC.

Photo Credit: Twitter/@dcfireems
The site of the incident in DC.

The site of the incident in DC.

Photo Credit: Twitter/@dcfireems
The site of the incident in DC.

The site of the incident in DC.

Photo Credit: Twitter/@dcfireems
The site of the incident in DC.

The site of the incident in DC.

Photo Credit: Twitter/@dcfireems
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

According to a DC Fire and EMS Department spokesperson, the tree fell before 3 p.m. on Feb. 13, and three semi-detached houses were deemed condemned by the Department of Buildings.

Six adults were displaced, along with a dog, and three Bobwhtie quails the homeowner has been raising since birth, officials say.

All occupants in the homes were able to evacuate safely, and there were no injuries reported. The Red Cross is now assisting the displaced residents to find temporary housing for three people and their animals.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE