Homeless Man Caught With Machete, Knife Outside US Capitol: Police

Jose Leonardo Marquez, 23, who has no fixed address, is facing charges in the nation's capital after being caught by a US Capitol Police officer as he acted strangely outside the building.

At around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, officers spotted Marquez pacing back and forth before sitting down on a ledge on the side of the Capitol, officials say, prompting the officer to approach him to inquire about his odd behavior.

While speaking with him for several minutes, police say that the officer noticed that he had a brick in his pocket, which he was ordered to throw to the side, which he did, along with a knife, police say.

It was then that the officer noticed the machete.

While calling for backup, the officer spotted the handle of a machete and he pulled out his gun before Marquez was then detained by responding police who took the weapon and arrested him.

Investigators made note that it is unclear why Marquez was in DC, though at the time there is no reason to believe he was targeting a member of Congress, they added.

Marquez was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon.

