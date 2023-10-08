Home Partially Collapses After Being Struck By Car In Northwest DC

DC Fire and EMS personnel were called at around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, to the 2600 block of Cathedral Avenue NW, where their was a Toyota that smashed into a porch in the neighborhood, sending pieces of the home flying.

The driver and a passenger were safely extricated from the car after the crash, one of whom was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, while paramedics evaluated the second.

It is unclear what caused the crash. No information about the driver or passenger was released by officials.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.