Home Partially Collapses After Being Struck By Car In Northwest DC

Two people were injured on Saturday when a car drove into a home in Northwest DC, according to officials.

The car crashed into the home and led to a partial collapse in DC. Photo Credit: @dcfireems
DC Fire and EMS personnel at the scene of the collapse Photo Credit: @dcfireems
Zak Failla
DC Fire and EMS personnel were called at around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, to the 2600 block of Cathedral Avenue NW, where their was a Toyota that smashed into a porch in the neighborhood, sending pieces of the home flying.

The driver and a passenger were safely extricated from the car after the crash, one of whom was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, while paramedics evaluated the second. 

It is unclear what caused the crash. No information about the driver or passenger was released by officials. 

