High School Student Charged With Killing Man During Celebration Near Northwest DC Bar

Alexandria resident Ashton Inabinet was arrested on Wednesday and charged for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Diamonte Lewis in October in front of Nellie's Sports Bar on U Street NW, local and federal authorities announced.

A second person was also reportedly involved but has not been identified or apprehended.

At around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, police say that gunshots rang out in the 900 block of U Street near the intersection of 9th Street NW, and when officers arrived, they found Lewis suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lewis was celebrating his birthday that night, according to NBC Washington.

Inabinet, a West Potomac High School student in Alexandria, was arraigned and charged with second-degree murder while armed in DC Superior Court. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond pending a preliminary hearing scheduled next week on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

