Here's What We Know About Fatal Crime Spree Spanning From DC To Prince George's County

Maryland State Police investigators continue to investigate the crime spree that started in Northwest DC earlier this week with a carjacking and ended with a suspect killed by officers in Prince George's County, authorities announced.

The fateful day for police began at around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 29 in the 900 block of K Street NW, when a suspect - later identified by the Attorney General's Office as Suitland resident Artell Cunningham - approached an occupied vehicle that was parked in the area.

At that time, the suspect got inside, shot the driver, got outside and fled the area on foot.

According to multiple reports, which have not been confirmed by police, the person shot was Mike Gill, a former member of the Trump administration and former DC Board of Elections chairman, who suffered critical injuries.

Not long after the first incident, members of the Metropolitan Police Department were called at around 7 p.m. to the intersection of 5th and K Street NE, where there was a second reported attempted carjacking, though it was unsuccessful.

Minutes later, a man and woman were approached by the same man near their car in the 300 block of N Street NE and demanded their keys. Alberto Vasquez, Jr., who has no fixed address, was then shot in the face by the same suspect, who fled in their vehicle.

Vasquez was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The vehicle was later recovered across state lines in Prince George's County.

Two additional carjackings were reported in Prince George's County, and at approximately 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, the man was driving north on I-295 when he began shooting at a Sixth District cruiser near Exit 1, with one round striking the police vehicle.

The officer driving was uninjured.

The suspect then drove of to the 7500 block of Annapolis Road in Prince George's County, where he was shot and killed by members of the New Carrollton Police Department.

Police say that the ordeal remains under investigation.

"There is no ongoing threat to the community," a spokesperson for the agency said in a statement.

"The Metropolitan Police Department extends our deepest thanks to our officers and detectives who are diligently working on this case, our law enforcement partners for their support, and our community members who shared tips, information, photos, and videos with our detectives overnight."

