Heat Wave Slows Metro Trains As Rail Temps Hit 135 Degrees In DC, Maryland, Virginia

The heat wave gripping Maryland is so intense that Metro trains were forced to slow down after rail temperatures hit 135 degrees, officials confirmed Tuesday, June 24.

According to WMATA, extreme heat triggered speed restrictions across parts of the system.

“Rail temperatures reached 135 degrees today, and we had to slow our train speeds,” Metro said in a post on X. “Hotter temperatures are expected throughout the rest of the week, so we thank you for your patience, as we work to keep you as safe as possible.”

The train delays come as Maryland and Virginia continues to sweat through a brutal heat wave that has shattered records and sent dozens to hospitals from heat-related illnesses.

In Baltimore, the heat index peaked near 110 degrees. Elsewhere across the state, temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s were reported.

Over the weekend, several concertgoers were hospitalized after collapsing during an outdoor music festival in DC, as emergency crews rushed to treat heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Schools, sports camps, and events have been postponed or canceled across the region.

Officials are urging residents to stay indoors, stay hydrated, and keep a close eye on vulnerable family members, neighbors, and pets.

