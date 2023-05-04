Hearts Shatter After Sudden Death Of Josh Burleson, Formerly Of Arlington, 33

According to his obituary, Burleson died unexpectedly with his wife Cindy by his side on April 15 in China, where the couple had been living.

More than $31,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe page launched to support Cindy as of Wednesday, May 3.

A dog dad and animal lover, every trip Josh took included a visit to some type of animal rescue, his obituary reads.

Josh graduated from West Virginia University, where he served as president of Theta Chi Alpha Kappa. He was a proud American, his obituary says, and "loved wings slathered in buffalo sauce, hard-shell tacos, Miller Lite, and a good tequila," his obit says.

"He was hilarious, often sarcastic, and his commentary while watching any of The Bachelor franchise shows was unmatched."

His love for his wife "immeasurable," the obit adds.

Condolences surged on social media.

"The world lost my hero, Josh Burleson. He was a perfect vessel, from which love, bravery and curiosity poured endlessly," Nathan Janes writes. "He was beautiful to witness, and the ripples of his brilliant life will forever wash over the world. They will be found where new loves begin, in the truest of hearts with the greatest of intentions."

Those who knew him shared photos on Everloved.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home in Arlington. The graveside service will be held on May 5, 1 p.m. at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Alexandria. A celebration of life will follow the service at 3 p.m. at Rock It Grill in Alexandria.

Click here for Josh Burleson's complete obituary and here to donate to the GoFundMe campaign.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.