27-Year-Old Stabbed Dead In DC Had Bright Future Ahead, Loved Ones Say

Now, his community is mourning his loss after police say the 27-year-old was fatally stabbed inside a Northwest DC home over the weekend during a domestic dispute.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were called just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, June 8, to a home on the 4100 block of 7th Street NW for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found Fuentes-Ferrufino suffering from stab wounds.

DC Fire and EMS personnel responded and attempted life-saving efforts, but Fuentes-Ferrufino was pronounced dead in the home.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

Leslie Flores, 25, also of Northwest DC, was charged with second-degree murder while armed, and later announced that the incident was "domestic in nature."

“The detectives’ investigation determined that the offense is domestic in nature,” MPD said.

The deadly stabbing has sent shockwaves through Fuentes-Ferrufino’s circle of family, coworkers, and friends, who have filled social media with tributes and memories in the days since his death.

“I’m still kind of in shock,” wrote one friend. “Jonathan was so full of life and always had a smile on his face. I’m so happy to have known him — and he was such a huge part of the Joe’s family. Anything you could donate would help a lot.”

One co-worker posted that they had just seen Jonathan at work on Saturday morning and spoken with him hours before the incident.

“Damn, I wish things didn’t go out like this,” they wrote. “I pray that you made it to the other side… Thank you for always helping me get through the job we were doing and giving me good advice that helped me stay strong. Rest in peace Jonathan.”

The Comité Eltejar also issued a public statement of support for Jonathan’s family, noting that his mother, Elsy Ferrufino, serves as the organization’s president.

“As Committee of Knitting Celebrations, we regret with heart the loss of the child of our committee president Elsy Ferrufino. We will be aware of the repatriation to our country by this means we will notify.

"May God give strength to our president and family. Rest in peace Jonathan Fuentes Ferrufino.”

To help cover funeral costs and support his grieving family, Jonathan’s brother, Jose Fuentes, has launched a GoFundMe campaign, which describes him as a beloved son, brother, father, and friend.

“Jonathan was a bright light in the lives of everyone who knew him — kind, hardworking, and full of dreams for the future,” the campaign reads. “His sudden and heartbreaking death has left his family and community devastated.”

The fundraiser can be found here.

“Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference and honor Jonathan’s memory.”

