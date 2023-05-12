Mostly Cloudy 76°

HazMat Incident Shuts Arlington Roadway

A HazMat incident brought a major emergency response to an Arlington roadway Friday afternoon, May 12.

Arlington County FD
Arlington County FD Photo Credit: Arlington Fire Twitter
Cecilia Levine
The fuel spill closed Crystal Drive and 33rd Street South around 12:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

