A Few Clouds 60°

SHARE

Gunston Middle School Locked Down Due To Written Threat (Developing)

An Arlington middle school has been locked down on Tuesday afternoon.

<p>Gunston Middle School</p>

Gunston Middle School

 Photo Credit: Google Maps satellite view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

At around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an alert was issued by the Arlington County Police Department advising that officers are investigating reports of a written threat at Gunston Middle School.

Arlington Public School officials placed the building on lockdown while police investigated the threat.

The nature of the threat has not been disclosed by investigators.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE