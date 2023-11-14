Gunston Middle School Locked Down Due To Written Threat (Developing)

At around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an alert was issued by the Arlington County Police Department advising that officers are investigating reports of a written threat at Gunston Middle School.

Arlington Public School officials placed the building on lockdown while police investigated the threat.

The nature of the threat has not been disclosed by investigators.

More information is expected to be released.

