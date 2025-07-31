Gunrunner Drove Hundreds Of Miles To Traffick 200+ Guns To Dc-area Felons: Feds

Michael Pittman, 30, of Washington, DC, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison for his role in a large-scale firearms trafficking operation, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Prosecutors said Pittman rented cars and drove to Georgia and North Carolina, where he bought firearms from illegal gun suppliers.

He then returned to the DC region and resold the weapons — often to convicted felons — advertising them with photos of pistols laid out on his red-and-black patterned bedspread, complete with price tags.

Court records show that between April 2023 and May 2024, Pittman trafficked 200 or more firearms into the DC area.

The operation came to an end on May 30, 2024, when Virginia State Police tried to stop Pittman in Mecklenburg County. He fled from the traffic stop before crashing and bolting into nearby woods.

Police recovered a backpack with 16 firearms, plus a gun he had dropped and two more inside his vehicle.

A subsequent search of Pittman’s residence turned up hundreds of rounds of ammunition, firearm magazines, gun cleaning and repair tools, and three additional firearms, prosecutors said.

Pittman has a prior felony conviction for second-degree assault in Prince George’s County, Maryland, for which he previously served 30 days in jail.

US Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro condemned Pittman’s actions, saying, “Firearms traffickers present an immediate danger to the community."

"My office will aggressively prosecute these criminals and take them off the street for a significant amount of time.”

In addition to the 84-month sentence, Pittman will serve three years of supervised release following his prison term.

